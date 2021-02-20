Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – There is some positive news on the COVID-19 Outbreak front.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is announcing that the outbreak at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre as well as the outbreak at McKellar Park School in Thunder Bay are now over.

The period of heightened surveillance due to the recent cases at McKellar Park Central Public School is considered over. No additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified and there is no evidence of additional spread within the school setting.

At the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, ongoing planning and work is being done with the facility and the Ministry of the Solicitor General to ensure all measures are in place to protect the staff, inmates and the community going forward.