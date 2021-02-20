The secret to happiness is to help others, helping others brings a sense of purpose. One such person who believes in uplifting others along with personal growth is Chelsea Justine Mimms, hailing from Canada. She is a successful social media influencer with 17 K YouTube subscribers and 47 K Instagram followers. Credibility, attractiveness, and relatability are among the key attributes that she possesses.

Chelsea walking down the memory lane

With a keen interest in watching YouTube and learning new things she always used to recommend products, teach her friends new hairstyles, and would usually be ahead of all the trends in high school. On observing that she had to repeat herself to people on the same topics one day, she decided to start a YouTube channel thinking maybe other people would want to know these things as well. After keeping it a secret from her friends for a while, ultimately, she realized this could help more people if she shared her content with a wider audience. This incident marked the beginning of her career as a social media influencer and she hasn’t looked back since then.

Dynamics as a social media influencer

The path as a social media influencer has been very extensive for Chelsea. There has been a lot of dynamicity in her career overtime to get her to this point. In the beginning, she started off with very vague clarity about how to kick-off, but she was firm that she had a passion for creating. At first, she shared this with only her close friends, and about four years later decided to be open about it and posted to her Instagram about her YouTube channel. Over the period of time, the genres of the content that she creates has also varied. Now that she is a mother, she also likes to share content involving baby care and other tips on motherhood.

Chelsea elucidating about her content

When she started her content was based around girly things, hair, makeup, get ready with me, etc. it is still based around that but with more focus on self-love, self-care, kindness, and mommy recommendations now that she is a mother of a sweet baby girl. She also enjoys talking about her growth, tips and lessons learned so that others can learn from her experience to give this career a shot. Being trendy and being a mom is a lot of fun for her and allows her to make content that she enjoys while also sharing some amazing tips for fellow mothers, soon to be or individuals who love family content. YouTube was her first big step but due to a lot of work and editing, she got more into Instagram. She mentioned for her Instagram is a quick and easy way to share her ideas and connect with her followers.

Chelsea throwing some light on her vision and plans

Her passion besides content creating is helping others, travel, and fashion. Helping and sharing all her knowledge with people in hopes to inspire, guide or entertain someone else gives her immense happiness. She loves making YouTube videos and creating content around fashion, self-care, and vlogging. She has been very active on both Instagram and YouTube up to this day and has some exciting plans for the year ahead to reach out to a vast audience and shape their lives in every and any way possible.