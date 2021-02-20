CALGARY – SPORTS – It was the Battle of Alberta on Friday night. The visiting Oilers left the ice with the win in a 2-1 victory at the Saddledome.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas scored for Edmonton (11-8-0). Edmonton has won eight of 10, and four straight on the road.

“Trending in the right direction,” says Oilers coach Dave Tippett following the win. “Our team, we’re starting to, you jell, there’s certain things you want your team to do in certain situations and we’re starting to acknowledge those things a lot more, playing kind of the right way at the right times in games.”

VANCOUVER – SPORTS – Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 2-0 shut out win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday.