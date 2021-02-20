CALGARY – SPORTS – It was the Battle of Alberta on Friday night. The visiting Oilers left the ice with the win in a 2-1 victory at the Saddledome.
Mike Smith remained undefeated this season, making 20 saves for the Edmonton Oilers.
Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas scored for Edmonton (11-8-0). Edmonton has won eight of 10, and four straight on the road.
“Trending in the right direction,” says Oilers coach Dave Tippett following the win. “Our team, we’re starting to, you jell, there’s certain things you want your team to do in certain situations and we’re starting to acknowledge those things a lot more, playing kind of the right way at the right times in games.”
VANCOUVER – SPORTS – Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 2-0 shut out win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday.
Mark Scheifele scored in his fourth straight game. This extends his point streak to nine for Winnipeg (10-6-1), which has alternated wins and losses for seven games (4-3-0).
The Jets are 5-0-1 following a regulation loss and have won 10 of 11 against the Canucks dating to Dec. 22, 2016, including six straight in Vancouver.
“It all started with [Brossoit],” Scheifele said. “He made big saves when we needed him to.”