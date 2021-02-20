Thunder Bay – TECH – Lakehead University continues to work on recovery from a cyber attack on the facility. The University website remains down.

Lakehead reports, “Since yesterday’s update, we have made a lot of progress in assessing what has, and has not been, affected by the cybersecurity event on Tuesday. We continue to work with external cybersecurity experts to investigate what happened and identify what information within our servers has been affected.

“At this time, the only systems affected by the incident continue to be our University-owned computers and servers. If you have a University-owned computer at home, do not bring it back to either of our campuses . Doing so poses a risk to the computer.

“Our University’s Technology Services Centre and external cybersecurity experts are currently focused on the ongoing investigation of what happened and finding out what information is on the affected servers. Our goal is re-establishing our course-delivery platform Distance 2 Learn (D2L), and services like Gmail and Zoom, by Monday.

“As an ongoing precaution, the University strongly encourages everyone to make sure that your computer’s operating system and security/anti-virus application remain up to date with the latest versions. Furthermore, ensure that you are regularly using your anti-virus applications to run full scans of your computer, and not simply “quick scans”.”

Regarding the resumption of classes, all University Faculties are considering the needs of our students and various options while keeping in mind deadlines and external commitments students may have (e.g. placements and external assessments).A Q&A sheet has been posted to our Lakehead Mobile Safety app.

As more information becomes available, updates will be provided via email, on Twitter (@LakeheadUNews and @LakeheadOrillia), and on the Lakehead Mobile Safety app. You can download the app from your device’s applications store. We will also be posting a Q+A document for your reference on the Lakehead Mobile Safety app.