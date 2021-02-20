Five More People in Hospital

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Eleven people are in hospital and three are in the Intensive Care Ward.

The current active cases are now at 209. Twenty-one cases have been resolved.

Five more people are hospitalized.

The Health Unit declared outbreaks late on Friday at Westgate CVI, Kingsway Park Public School and Bethammi Nursing Home.

Case Outline

22 Close contact

6 No known exposure

4 Pending

27 of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and communities surround the city. Five of the cases are in First Nation communities.

Ontario Cases of COVID-19

There are 1228 new cases of the virus Ontario wide.

331 new cases are in Toronto, 228 are in Peel and 132 are in York Region.