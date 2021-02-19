Thunder Bay – LIVING – There’s just ONE WEEK until this month’s Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize Draw! The current take-home jackpot is at $580,415 and going UP!

Will you be the one to win OVER HALF A MILLION dollars?

Get your tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca.

Buy before Friday, February 26th to be eligible for the Grand Prize Draw, taking place on the 26th at 11 AM. The results will be posted ASAP afterwards on our Facebook and www.thunderbay5050.ca

Each ticket supports better healthcare right here in Thunder Bay & NWO, by funding vital medical equipment at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Anyone 18 or older who’s in Ontario at the time of purchase can participate! Tickets are available online only at www.thunderbay5050.ca

The Thunder Bay 50/50 is a monthly raffle, with a new Grand Prize draw happening on the last Friday of every month. (Tickets do not carry over month to month.)

Lottery licence: RAF1199631