Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public help in locating missing person Mason NAYOTCHEKEESIC.

Mason NAYOTCHEKEESICwas last seen on February 15th, 2021 at approximately 12 pm EST on South May Street.

Mason NAYOTCHEKEESIC is a 24-year-old Indigenous male. He is 6′ 3″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has thin black facial hair.

NAYOTCHEKEESIC also walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, black leather jacket with black and brown running shoes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Mason NAYOTCHEKEESIC is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com.