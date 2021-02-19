Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm that an outbreak has been declared at Bethammi Nursing Home, Third Floor, in Thunder Bay.

One staff member was recently confirmed to have COVID-19. Consistent with provincial guidelines, the outbreak declaration for COVID-19 in a long-term care home is made when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19.

This low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread.

In collaboration with St. Joseph’s Care Group, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

The facility was part of the initial roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination program. At this time, provincial direction on the declaration and management of outbreaks remains the same regardless of vaccination status at the home.