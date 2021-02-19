What do you know about facial contouring?

Most people associate those words with plastic surgery, which itself has a litany of connotations behind it. However, did you know not all facial contouring operations involve surgery?

Epione Beverly Hills has found a unique way of doing jawline contouring through celebrity doctor Simon Ourian, MD. This method is a non-invasive, non-surgical way to remove some of the problems people have around their jawlines.

This can include double chin, sagging skin around the neck, chin wrinkles, or a receding jawline. If you experience any of these problems, you may be a candidate for Dr. Ourian’s procedure. If you have any reservations, you don’t have to worry. This treatment has many advantages and is generally safe.

What Is Jawline Contouring

Jawline contouring is a cosmetic procedure intended to enhance your jaw or chin. This leads to a healthier, more symmetrical look for your face. It prevents the skin from looking too loose or hanging too low.

Epione Beverly Hills offers the non-surgical jawline contouring which satisfied clients referred to as “Jawsome.” The procedure, much like others that Dr. Ourian offers, changed the face of cosmetic operations.

To achieve patients’ desired results, Dr. Simon Ourian uses long-lasting dermal filler injections to reshape a patient’s jaw and chin without needing surgery. This involves the strategic placement of multi micro-drop injects in the patient’s face.

The treatment has proven effective and produces excellent results, which may last temporarily or permanently depending on which products were used as well as the patient’s bodily reactions and lifestyle.

“So,” you may be wondering, “why should I choose this procedure instead of surgery?”

This is a fair question. If you are looking for drastic changes and are okay with weeks of downtime and pain, surgery might be your best bet. If you aren’t, just like many other patients, Epione’s Jawsome might be a better option for you.

The Benefits of Jawsome

There are several benefits to the Jawsome procedure. For one, Dr. Simon Ourian takes pride in giving his clients natural-looking results—subtle changes to improve one’s looks without looking done.

Jawsome Saves Time

If you want a quick, relatively painless procedure, then Jawsome is the treatment for you. Epione’s procedure takes approximately twenty minutes to complete and has little to no downtime. Also, given the nature of the treatment, results are immediately seen.

Less Anesthesia

Since Dr. Simon Ourian’s jawline contouring procedure is not invasive and doesn’t cause much pain, the clinic merely uses topical anesthesia and the Vibrata.

The Vibrata is one of Dr. Simon Ourian’s famous tools. It is a unique tool based on the Gate Control Theory, which helps reduce the level of pain that patients feel during the procedure. It is widely known in the field—other cosmetic doctors and dentists purchase the tool from Epione.

Done by Hollywood’s Trusted Cosmetic Doctor

Despite being incredibly popular, Dr. Simon Ourian is the only one who does dermal filler injections in his clinic. The doctor, who is already a celebrity on his own, has a massive follower base on Instagram—3.5 Million at that. He is the best in the industry, most would say, and is trusted by the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond. On Instagram, he warns that patients should only let experienced providers do treatment on them.

Is Jawsome Right For You?

If this procedure seems right for you, don’t hesitate to reach out! Epione’s treatments have received stellar reviews and are widespread renown. You can discover more about Dr. Ourian’s jawline contouring procedure through www.epionebh.com.