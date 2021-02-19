TORONTO – SPORTS – The Toronto Maple Leafs came out firing fast and furious. Keeping the fan’s dreams alive with solid play in another win. It resulted in a 7-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Auston Matthews scored two goals and assisted on two others. This extends his personal point streak to 15 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) during that span and his active 12-game point streak is the longest in the NHL this season.