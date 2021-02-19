Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reports forty new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. C

There are 198 active cases currently in the district. Twelve cases have been resolved.

Case Breakdown

1 Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak

30 Close contact

1 No known exposure

8 Pending

39 of the cases are in Thunder Bay, one case is in a First Nation community.

There are two fewer people in the hospital.

Ontario Case Numbers

Ontario has reported 1,150 cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 376 new cases in Toronto, 264 new cases in Peel and 108 cases in York Region.