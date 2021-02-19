Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Lakehead Public Schools confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Westgate CVI and Kingsway Park Public School in Thunder Bay.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a school when there are two or more COVID-19 cases in students or staff that can be linked within a school setting. At this time, one additional individual associated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is deemed to have acquired the infection in the school setting.

The announcement of the outbreak at the two schools does not mean the schools will be closing.

Only those staff and students in classrooms identified as having had close contact with the case will be excluded from attending school.

In collaboration with the school, TBDHU will continue to monitor and assess the situation until the full risk period has passed.