On 4th February 2021, Indian Entrepreneur and Digital Marketer Mentor, Ujwal Sharma won the prestigious Indian Achievers’ Award for Young Entrepreneur in recognition of Outstanding Professional Achievement and Contribution in Nation Building, organized and presented by the Indian Achievers’ Forum.

Ujwal Sharma is the Founder of one of the fastest-growing Digital Marketing Solutions company in the world – “Uzi World Digital“, on 4th December 2020, Uzi World Digital won the prestigious India Digital Enabler Awards 2020 (IDEA 2020) for best use of Social Media, which was organized by Entrepreneur Magazine India.

Ujwal Sharma is also the Founder of Classicpreneur News and Media, which was founded on 25th August 2020. He has been working and helping the local business and startup owners since the CoronaVirus Pandemic hit the country. His Webinar for Basics of Digital Marketing was one of the most-watched webinars of 2020, with over two thousand active viewers. His company Uzi World Digital has been a top-level Digital Marketing Company since 2019, from Hollywood celebrities to International Million Dollar companies, Uzi World Digital has served almost every sector to help them grow with the aid of Digital Marketing and Digital PR.

Ujwal Sharma has helped over 175+ International Startups to grow their business and sales with online business consulting and management. He is working on his Ebook and soon will launch it, In an interview with a regional news channel Ujwal said – “I believe once my Ebook is launched, it will help many youngsters to grow as an entrepreneur in their teenage”.

He has been conducting FREE webinars and one on one Consultancy to help the budding entrepreneurs of India, he is all set to start his YouTube channel in the summers of 2021. Ujwal Sharma being a Digital Marketing Mentor has mentored over eight hundred students. He is a High school student and only 18 years old and has made his presence as an Award-Winning Indian Entrepreneur.

He says – “My hard work and dedication towards my work has made my growth possible, without consistency I would have failed long back”.

Ujwal is often known as – “The Dynamic Digital Marketer and Entrepreneur of the world”. His work and Contributions are recognized by many big international companies, NGOs, and Indian Business owners. And as per Ujwal’s outstanding Professional Achievement and Contribution in Nation Building, the Indian Achievers’ Forum presented him with The Indian Achievers’ Award for Young Entrepreneur Award.