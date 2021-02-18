TORONTO – SPORTS – The Leafs are back on the winning path. Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday.
Kerfoot tagged a loose puck in the slot on a rebound from Jake Muzzin’s point shot that deflected off Joe Thornton and banked his shot off Senators’ net minder Matt Murray for a 2-1 lead at 10:46.
“This was a huge win for us bouncing back from a tough loss the other day,” Kerfoot said. “It’s really big in a shortened season like this to stop that negative momentum. You don’t want to let that creep into your minds or your game, so coming right back out and winning a game in which I think Ottawa played a good game, didn’t give us much. That was a big win for us.”
Oilers Top Jets
EDMONTON – Sports – Connor McDavid scored his 500th NHL point, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday.
“It’s a little milestone, I guess, a little thing along the way here, which is nice,” McDavid said. “To see and feel some of the reaction from my teammates and friends and family and stuff like that, it’s always special, so I really appreciate the support.”
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals, and McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists for Edmonton (10-8-0), which split the two-game set with its fourth win in five games.
Coach Dave Tippett earned his 600th NHL win.
CALGARY – SPORTS – Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists to help the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
The Canucks have won two out of three after a six-game losing streak, earning a split of four straight games against the Flames, who won two of three games at Vancouver.
“For our team to play a complete game tonight is huge for us,” Boeser said. “I think over these last couple games we’ve got a lot of momentum and we just need to keep it going now.”