TORONTO – SPORTS – The Leafs are back on the winning path. Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kerfoot tagged a loose puck in the slot on a rebound from Jake Muzzin’s point shot that deflected off Joe Thornton and banked his shot off Senators’ net minder Matt Murray for a 2-1 lead at 10:46.

“This was a huge win for us bouncing back from a tough loss the other day,” Kerfoot said. “It’s really big in a shortened season like this to stop that negative momentum. You don’t want to let that creep into your minds or your game, so coming right back out and winning a game in which I think Ottawa played a good game, didn’t give us much. That was a big win for us.”

Oilers Top Jets

EDMONTON – Sports – Connor McDavid scored his 500th NHL point, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday.