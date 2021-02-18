Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across the region. There are SNOW SQUALLS in the forecast for Marathon, Schreiber, Wawa and along the north shore of Lake Superior.

There is light snow in Thunder Bay this morning to start the day, with a temperature of -17° C . The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Armstrong, where it is -32.4 ° C or -26.3 ° F.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

The forecast is calling for snow flurries for Thunder Bay today with a high of -8. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is at 20 this morning and will be at 11 this afternoon.

Tonight, the weather will be for more snow flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. The overnight low will be -16. With the wind chill at -13 this evening and -20 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather

It is -30 with the wind chill at -33 to start your morning in Geraldton. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a few snow flurries beginning near noon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be -7. Wind chill -36 this morning and -10 this afternoon.

Tonight, snow flurries will continue with a total amount of two centimetres expected. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The low overnight will be -20. Wind chill -12 this evening and -24 overnight.

Schreiber Weather Outlook

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Environment Canada says that snow squalls may develop later this morning and continue into Friday.

Travel along Highway 17 between Marathon and Wawa may become hazardous due to heavy snow and poor visibility. Accumulations in excess of 15 centimetres are possible, although the shifting nature of the snow bands may limit accumulations somewhat.

At this point, it appears that the heaviest amounts will occur south of Highway 17 west of Wawa where a snow squall warning has been issued.

The snow squalls should move east of the region by late Friday.

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

In Washaho Cree Nation, a COVID-19 Lockdown has been declared. For our friends and readers in Washaho, stay safe and stay isolated.

Weather wise, it is -25 this morning to start the day. Skies will be clear early this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. The high today will be -20. The wind chill is at -34 this morning and -24 this afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. -28 will be the overnight low. Wind chill -27 this evening and -39 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -21 this morning in Kenora with a wind chill at -27. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. High for Thursday is -12. Wind chill -26 this morning and -15 this afternoon. U

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -17 this evening and -29 overnight.