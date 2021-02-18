Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There are 170 active cases of the COVID-19 virus in Thunder Bay District as of this morning. There are 17 (seventeen) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

There are eight people in hospital and two in the Intensive Care ward.

Case Breakdown

10 Close contacts

1 Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak 2 No known exposure

4 Pending

Ontario Report

Ontario has 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday along with 44 more deaths.

This is the first day case numbers have gone up after 4 days of steadily-decreasing virus numbers.

Toronto is reporting 376 cases, Peel Region has 142 cases, and York Region has 122.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 6,492.

Keeping the Numbers Down

The same basic practices that have been with us for over a year now remain the best way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow advice provided by your local health authority.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks

Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.

A table of all active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in TBDHU. Facility Name Affected Area(s) Date Declared Date Declared Over Thunder Bay District Jail 285 MacDougall St, Thunder Bay N/A Jan 6, 2021 Thunder Bay Correctional Centre 2351 Hwy 61, Thunder Bay Facility-wide Jan 6, 2021 Chartwell Hilldale Retirement Residence 309 Hilldale Rd, Thunder Bay N/A Feb 3, 2021 Wequedong Lodge of Thunder Bay 435 Balmoral St, Thunder Bay N/A Feb 15, 2021