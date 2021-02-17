Thunder Bay – There will be a sentencing hearing for Brayden Bushby, the man found guilty in the death of Barbara Kentner at the Thunder Bay Courthouse today.

It is not expected there will be a sentence passed in the case today.

There will be victim impact statements read out in court with Bushby expected to also address the court. Barbara Kentner’s family and friends will tell Superior Court Justice Helen Pierce how the death of Barbara Kentner has impacted their lives.

Brayden Bushby who is 22-years-old was convicted in December of Manslaughter.

He was in a vehicle with three other individuals, none of whom were charged in the incident when Bushby threw a heavy trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner that resulted in injuries and then her death.

During the trial, the defence attempted to suggest Kentner had underlying health issues that led to her death.

Justice Helen Pierce is not expected to bring down sentence today.

The Crown and Bushby’s lawyer will be filing their submissions for Justice Helen Pierce to consider for her final ruling on Bushby’s sentence.

There will be a sacred fire lit for the day as drummers and pipe carriers are being called.

This case brought the issues of racism in Thunder Bay to the forefront. Indigenous people in our city have, for years, seen names shouted at them on our streets. They have seen eggs thrown at them. They have seen cups of hot takeout coffee thrown at them. They have seen rocks and other objects thrown at them.

Indigenous leaders have spoken out on the violence on our streets for a long time.

Local grassroots leaders have sought solutions.

Today, it is hoped by many that there will be a message sent by the legal system that will bring justice.