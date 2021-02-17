The world of real estate is wide and seemingly endless. It is a trove of day to day grind and calls and endless movement. Many don’t see it this way, though. They believe that it is, quite literally, a stroll in the park.

With decades in the real estate industry, Jarret Willis knows as much as anyone that this couldn’t be farther from the truth. He’s taken this “stroll in the park” all his years, and behind the facade of calm and collectedness, he knows that there’s always that drive and anxiety to get the deal done as fast as possible and in the best possible way.

For those who seek to enter into this fascinating industry, Jarret Willis shares his story on how he carved his own path to make it as a hugely successful real estate agent.

The Backstory – Starting Out in The Fashion Industry

Previous to moving to the Hamptons full time in 2003, Jarret Willis worked in NYC in the fashion industry. Looking back, this created the perfect bridge for what would become his next venture.

In 2007 he opened an upscale men’s & womens contemporary boutique with his wife, called “Blue One.” Fortunately, their hard work & dedication paid off and Blue One became one of the most recognizable and successful stores in the Hamptons.

The Meeting That Changed His Life

In 2012 Jarret Willis developed a friendship with Zach & Cody, the Co-Founders of Bespoke Real Estate via Blue One’s Bridgehampton location. Shortly after he became convinced by these two brilliant minds, and he got his real estate license to try his hand at ultra high estate.

Thanks to the skill sets he obtained in the fashion world, along with the guidance of Zach & Cody, he was able put all of these into work and shortly into his real estate career, Jarret Willis closed his first deal worth about $35,000,000.

The Motivation

Starting out, Jarret Willis didn’t have a lot. Obviously he was just new to the game, so there was no experience to draw upon. He had his talent and knack for convincing people. He was also great with building strong relationships, but one thing that stood out among the rest and kept him going was his determination.

Being strong willed, according to Jeff, is an invaluable trait in the unforgiving world of real estate. One wrong move may deter you; leave you scared and tentative. But with your determination and motivation, there is no stopping you.

Relationships, Relationships, Relationships

Building relationships is one of the most important parts of real estate marketing. Yet, it is also one of the most overlooked. Jarret Willis strongly believes that he wouldn’t have become the success that he is today without his ability to build genuine, long lasting relationships with his clients.

And this begins by acknowledging that your clients are just another business deal to close. These are real people with just genuine emotions about their new properties.

Treat them well, and everything will turn out for the best for all parties for a really long time to come.

Your Biggest Cheerleader

Who is your biggest cheerleader as a real estate agent? Jarret has a short answer for that – you! You’re your biggest cheerleader when it comes to surviving as an agent. You’re the one who’s got to keep on motivating yourself.

You’re the one who has to pick yourself back up when you fall.

You want to know why? Because, as Jarret Willis explains, no one else will do it for you. All people care about is results. And you have to keep on motivating yourself to get there. That’s the simple, bitter truth.

The Journey Is Worth it

With all of that said, I bet you’re wondering if the journey is worth it in the end? Well, as Jarret Willis lets everyone know who is willing to listen, yes, indeed the journey is worth it.

Sure there are challenges and obstacles around every corner, sure you have to work late nights and put in the extra effort, but in the end nothing beats the satisfaction of closing that deal and getting the much deserved rewards for your effort.