Jairo Escobar is the most viewed Latino YouTuber based out of Toronto. He successfully created a wave of Latino YouTubers in Toronto by showing them how to become famous on this platform. Today, hundreds of Latinos in Toronto run their own YouTube channels and have thousands of subscribers. Here are some of the tips that Escobar shares with anyone who plans to start a YouTube career.

1. Make videos on a single topic or keyword

Escobar suggests that you make videos surrounding a specific topic. Of course, you can upload various videos on your channel, but make sure you don’t mix them on a single video. Escobar makes tag videos, challenges, and comedic vlogs on his YouTube channel. But you will notice that each video has a different theme. He believes that viewers love to focus on a particular topic when they watch a video. Their mind concentrates on the keyword. It will disrupt their focus if you skip from one topic to another. You can always talk about a different subject, but dedicate another video to it. It will also give you more views, thus allowing you to earn more.

2. Engage with your audience

Merely uploading videos isn’t enough. Interacting with your audience is crucial to building your subscriber base. And for that, you need to encourage your audience to like, share, and comment on your videos. YouTube rewards channels that promote audience engagement, including likes, watch time, time spent on the channel, and most importantly, comments. Moreover, if you respond to your audiences’ comments, they would feel that you care about their feedback. This helps you gain their trust and loyalty, which means they’ll likely tune in to your future videos.

3. Get your channel branded

Your content may be one of the best on YouTube but is your channel visually appealing? Consider your YouTube channel as your store. People may not want to enter your store if it doesn’t look good from the outside. This is where channel branding becomes crucial. Many Latino YouTubers are following this tip and becoming highly popular within a few months.

Branding helps to differentiate your channel from other similar channels. In addition to channel branding, you should also pay attention to adding custom URLs on your channel’s header. Don’t forget to write a small but peppy bio about yourself and the type of videos you make.

4. Promote your videos on your social media profiles

This is the easiest and most organic way to generate a massive number of subscribers. Share your videos on your social media profiles and also DM the links to your friends and followers. Ask them to share their feedback about the video and also like and subscribe to your channel. You cannot expect your entire friend-list to become your subscribers overnight, but even a few can start a wave that can turn into a tsunami sooner or later.

Escobar’s tips are already helping hundreds of Latinos make a living from YouTube. You can also follow these tips and kick-start your YouTube career quickly.