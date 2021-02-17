Fort Frances – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police reports that shortly after 8:00 pm on February 12, 2021 officers were dispatched to an assault at a business on Scott Street in Fort Frances.

Officers attended the business and identified evidence of a robbery that had taken place.

Robbery is the use of violence while engaged in a theft. The subject had used a needle previously used for intravenous drug use to threaten an employee of the business. Officers were familiar with the subject and set out to locate him.

At shortly after 11:00 pm officers located the subject starting a fire in an enclosed area, close to an apartment building. The male was arrested without further incident and the officers extinguished the fire.

As a result of this investigation, John PERRAULT (25) of Fort Frances was charged with:

1 count of Robbery;

1 count of Indecent Act;

1 count of Arson;

1 count of Mischief under $5000.00; and

1 count of Possession of break-in tools.

PERRAULT was held for bail.

The OPP is committed to safe communities….a secure Ontario. Please contact 911 for emergencies or call 1-888-310-1122 to make a report of a non-emergent nature.

None of the charges are proven. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.