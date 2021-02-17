Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are two weather alerts in effect in Western Ontario this morning. The cold spot in Ontario is -35.2 ° C in Fort Frances.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Extreme cold early this morning.

Very cold temperatures combined with light winds will give wind chill values near minus 40 early this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -26 in Thunder Bay this morning with the wind chill at -32. Winds are up to 15 km/h. High for Wednesday will be -11. Wind chill -36 this morning and -14 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be clear this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -28 overnight.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather

It is -23 to start the day in Geraldton. The windchill this morning is at -32. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning. The daytime high today will be -11. Wind chill is at -35 this morning and will be -18 this afternoon.

Tonight we are expecting clear skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The low overnight will be -28. Wind chill -20 this evening and -34 overnight.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

-23 with the wind chill at -31 greets people in Sandy Lake this morning. Skies will be clear today with winds up to 15 km/h. High for Wednesday will be -13. Wind chill will be -19 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be clear with winds up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -31. Wind chill -22 this evening and -36 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

The mercury is at -26 this morning and the wind chill is at -31 in Kenora on the way to a high of -17 today. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -36 this morning and -21 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect clear skies this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries before morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -22 this evening and -32 overnight.