Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 21 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Thunder Bay District. There are now 166 active cases of the virus in the district.

One more person has been hospitalized. There are eight people in hospital and three people in the Intensive Care Ward.

Close contact continues to be the leading cause of the virus spreading.

16 Close contact

1 No known exposure

2 Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak

1 Travel outside of Northwestern Ontario

1 Pending

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has re-opened its COVID-19 treatment ward.

Ontario Case Numbers

Ontario reports 847 cases of COVID-19. Toronto has 257 new cases, there are 170 in Peel Region, and 131 in York Region.