Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District is now in the Red Control zone in Ontario’s COVID-19 ranking system.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit states: “Red – Control” level outlines stringent measures. These are broad measures and restrictions across many sectors to control transmission. Restrictions are the most severe before more widespread business or organizational closure.
Here is a snapshot of the measures in the “Red – Control” level (note that all measures from the lower levels must also be in place).
Organized public events and social gatherings
Limited to 5 people indoors and 25 people outdoors; however it is suggested to only gather with the people you live with.
Those who live alone and single parents may consider close contact with only one other household.
Must keep 2 metres physical distance from all others outside your household.
Wear a mask/face covering.
Religious services, weddings, funerals
Maximum of 30% capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors, as long as individuals can stay 2 metres apart and comply with rules on face coverings.
For more details, visit the
Places of Worship, Weddings and Funerals page.
Schools and child care centres
Schools, child care centres and post-secondary institutions can remain open.
Spring Break moved to April 12 – 16, 2021.
Meeting and event spaces
A maximum of 10 people allowed indoors or 25 people outdoors per facility (capacity limit on a per room basis is revoked).
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., liquor can only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and consumption in establishments is not permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
For a list of full requirements, visit the
Meetings and Events page.
Restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments
Maximum of 10 patrons seated indoors, but can be open for outdoor dining, take out and delivery.
Limit of 4 people can sit together, contact information must be collected from all seated patrons, and masks must be worn by patrons except when eating and drinking.
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and no consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Dancing, singing and live musical performances are not allowed.
For a full list of requirements, visit the
Information for Specific Sectors page.
Sports and recreational fitness facilities
Limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.
Teams sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage) and activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within 2 metres of each other are not allowed.
For a list of full requirements, visit the
Information for Specific Sectors page.
Retailers
Supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies can be open; limited to 75% of the total number of people allowed in the store.
All other retail, including, but not limited to discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres; limited to 50% of the total number of people allowed in the store.
Screening, masking and physical distancing measures in place.
For a full list of requirements, visit the
Information for Specific Sectors page.
Shopping malls
Stores within malls subject to appropriate retail measures.
Food courts can have a maximum of 10 patrons seated indoors, but can be open for outdoor dining, take out and delivery.
Personal service settings
Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, must be closed.
Services requiring removal of face coverings are prohibited.
For a full list of requirements, visit the
Information for Specific Sectors page.
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
Limited to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.
Table games are prohibited.
Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only.
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and no consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Cinemas and performing arts facilities
Closed, with some exceptions.
Drive-in cinemas/performances allowed.
