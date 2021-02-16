Thunder Bay is Now in the Red-Control Level for COVID-19

Red Control Zone

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District is now in the Red Control zone in Ontario’s COVID-19 ranking system.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit states: “Red – Control” level outlines stringent measures. These are broad measures and restrictions across many sectors to control transmission. Restrictions are the most severe before more widespread business or organizational closure.

Here is a snapshot of the measures in the “Red – Control” level (note that all measures from the lower levels must also be in place).

Organized public events and social gatherings

 
  • Limited to 5 people indoors and 25 people outdoors; however it is suggested to only gather with the people you live with.
  • Those who live alone and single parents may consider close contact with only one other household.
  • Must keep 2 metres physical distance from all others outside your household.
  • Wear a mask/face covering.
Religious services, weddings, funerals

 
  • Maximum of 30% capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors, as long as individuals can stay 2 metres apart and comply with rules on face coverings.
  • For more details, visit the Places of Worship, Weddings and Funerals page.
Schools and child care centres

 
  • Schools, child care centres and post-secondary institutions can remain open.
  • Spring Break moved to April 12 – 16, 2021.
Meeting and event spaces
  • A maximum of 10 people allowed indoors or 25 people outdoors per facility (capacity limit on a per room basis is revoked).
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., liquor can only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and consumption in establishments is not permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • For a list of full requirements, visit the Meetings and Events page.
Restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments

 
  • Maximum of 10 patrons seated indoors, but can be open for outdoor dining, take out and delivery.
  • Limit of 4 people can sit together, contact information must be collected from all seated patrons, and masks must be worn by patrons except when eating and drinking.
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and no consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Dancing, singing and live musical performances are not allowed.
  • For a full list of requirements, visit the Information for Specific Sectors page.
Sports and recreational fitness facilities
  • Limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.
  • Teams sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage) and activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within 2 metres of each other are not allowed.
  • For a list of full requirements, visit the Information for Specific Sectors page.
Retailers

 
  • Supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies can be open; limited to 75% of the total number of people allowed in the store.
  • All other retail, including, but not limited to discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres; limited to 50% of the total number of people allowed in the store.
  • Screening, masking and physical distancing measures in place.
  • For a full list of requirements, visit the Information for Specific Sectors page.
Shopping malls
  • Stores within malls subject to appropriate retail measures.
  • Food courts can have a maximum of 10 patrons seated indoors, but can be open for outdoor dining, take out and delivery.
Personal service settings
  • Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, must be closed.
  • Services requiring removal of face coverings are prohibited.
  • For a full list of requirements, visit the Information for Specific Sectors page.
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

 
  • Limited to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.
  • Table games are prohibited.
  • Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only.
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and no consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Cinemas and performing arts facilities
  • Closed, with some exceptions.
  • Drive-in cinemas/performances allowed.

