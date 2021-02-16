Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District is now in the Red Control zone in Ontario’s COVID-19 ranking system.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit states: “Red – Control” level outlines stringent measures. These are broad measures and restrictions across many sectors to control transmission. Restrictions are the most severe before more widespread business or organizational closure.

Here is a snapshot of the measures in the “Red – Control” level (note that all measures from the lower levels must also be in place).