Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested a 29-Year-Old Edmonton man, Saydin Abdi BASHIR and seized drugs and cash. The arrest happened on Friday, February 12, 2021 as a part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence and Emergency Task Units observed a male suspect connected to a drug-trafficking investigation in the 500 block of Waterloo Street South just after noon on Friday.

The suspect was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

At the time of his arrest, the accused was in possession of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash believed to be exceeding $5,000, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police later executed a search warrant at an address in the City of Thunder Bay that was linked to their investigation at 5:45 pm on Friday, February 12.

As a result of the search officers located a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals nearly $87,000 CAD.

Saydin Abdi BASHIR, 29, of Edmonton, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of an Identity Document

He appeared in bail court on Saturday, February 13, 2021 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.