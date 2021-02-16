Within recent decades, the technology industry has seen a rapid increase when it comes to development and the introduction of new technologies and practices. Not only is this increase affecting the economy, but it is also affecting society and culture. One company who is contributing to the growth of technology in this day and age is Moove It. Moove It is an nearshore software development company that designs and develops intuitive, reliable and sustainable solutions for both business and social purposes. This company works in close partnership with their clients allowing for authenticity and flexibility when it comes to their needs. Moove It offers many different services ranging from product discovery, product design, and digital transformation, all the way to machine learning and data science. This company has over 15 years of experience and has worked with companies such as Disney Streaming Service, Shopify, Tubula Rasa, Hulu, OneSignal, and Unilever.

With there being so many different custom software development companies, Moove It has to find a way to stand out. They do this by implementing their Core Values:

Quality over Quantity: This is the key to their philosophy. Moove It strives to deliver the best service and highest quality products by constantly reviewing and improving every aspect of their process.

Strong Relationships: Moove It strives to build strong and trusting relationships with their clients and encourage close bonds among their members.

Passion and Commitment: Moove It works with passion. They are enthusiastic about the work they do and the products they help build. They respect their clients and put themselves in their shoes by always listening intently to understand opinions that diverge from their own and contribute new ideas.

Team Over Individuals: They’re all about being good team players. Moove It thinks great things can only be achieved through a sustainable, strong, and professional team. Every individual’s point of view, expertise, and initiative contributes collaboratively to create something valuable.

Happiness and Flourishing: Moove It seeks to continuously improve themselves and develop their potential. They cultivate and foster the three L’s: listen, listen, and listen. Their key to success is working hard and having fun in the process. It all comes down to loving what you do.

A current milestone that Moove It, with a team of iOS development consultants, has managed to achieve is a high NPS. NPS stands for Net Promoter Score which is based on the client’s answer to: “How likely is it that you would recommend our company, products, or services to a colleague or friend?”. By measuring this number, Moove It is able to gage which services keep different clients the happiest. After having their NPS survey process audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers, Moove It’s final score was 82.02. According to Gabriel Fagundez, Moove It’s COO: “Our final NPS, 82.02, is a simple demonstration of the high quality of our work and a validation of our engagement model. This number puts us solidly as a high-end company that truly delivers outstanding services to our clients.”

With such a high NPS score, Moove It is definitely moving in the right direction. This company has even bigger plans for the future: transforming the company into a global software innovation firm by the year 2025. With such an ambitious goal, it’s important that Moove It continues to focu on delivering high-quality services. By cultivating long-term sustainable partnerships and remaining flexible in the face of an ever-changing technology landscape, Moove It has the opportunity to be one of the top custom software development companies to date!