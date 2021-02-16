Thunder Bay – Living – The Ontario Lockdown has ended.
That means ski hills, Loch Lomond and Mount Baldy can open to the public for downhill skiing again.
Loch will be operating today for skiing and snowboarding from 12-5 pm.
Loch Lomond says, “Please be advised that face coverings are required everywhere on the property, at all times. The only exception is if seated (outdoors), with only household members within 6 feet”.
The COVID-19 protocols remain in effect. Chairlifts can be ridden with members from single households only. The only exception to this is the quad chair, where there must be an empty seat between households.
Loch Lomond will be open 7 days a week, 12-5PM week days, and 10-5 weekends. These hours will be adjusted regularly as restrictions ease or average weather temperatures increase.
“We are beyond thrilled to finally get back to what we do best! Please be patient as we get everything back up and operating as safely as possible!”