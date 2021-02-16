Thunder Bay – SPORTS – It was a longer wait than hoped for, but that hasn’t deterred curling fans in Thunder Bay in their enthusiasm to watch the most elite national women’s curling championship in the world!

Thunder Bay was supposed to host the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a one-year delay, but the vast majority of those who purchased tickets for the 2021 event, which was trending to a sellout, have elected to hold onto their tickets and transfer them to the 2022 Scotties, which will be played Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at the Fort Williams Gardens.

As a result, only a limited number of seats are available for full-event and championship weekend packages, which are now on sale.

While there is optimism that all seats will be available for sale, Curling Canada will be working with local, regional, provincial and federal health authorities leading up to the 2022 Scotties to ensure fans, athletes, officials and the host community are in as safe of an environment as possible.

Prices for 2022 ticket packages have not changed from the 2021 prices:

Regular Full Event Package ($395)

Premium Full Event Package ($429); only a handful of premium home end seats are available.

Championship weekend packages: a single ticket to the final six draws (plus potential tiebreaker), Friday, Feb. 4, to Sunday, Feb. 6 ($219)

All ticket packages are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees. Tickets can be purchased online at curling.ca/2022scotties/tickets or by phone at (807) 625-2592. In-person ticket sales at the Fort William Gardens box office will resume when public health restrictions are eased and the Gardens is safe to reopen.

Opening weekend, weekday and single-draw tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The 2022 Scotties won’t be just about world-class curling; there will also be world-class good times to be held at the legendary HeartStop Lounge, located at the adjacent Fort William Curling Club — fans won’t have to leave the building in order to have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the athletes, enjoy live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the entire family.

Volunteer information will be communicated in the weeks following the 2021 Scotties. You can receive updates by registering at curling.ca/volunteer.