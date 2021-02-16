To all Lakehead University students, faculty, and staff,

Lakehead University’s Technology Services Centre (TSC) team is currently managing a cyber attack that is affecting our campuses’ servers. In order to protect our systems and data as much as possible, TSC has removed all access to our servers which affects both our campuses.

As an additional protective measure, TSC is requiring that all computers on both our campuses be shut down, immediately.

Any on-campus office computer that was not shut down the last time it was used (i.e. is only ‘sleeping’) will be turned off by TSC personnel. If you have a research-critical computer performing operations that cannot be turned off, please contact your research supervisor or dean.

Until further notice, all data and services hosted by Lakehead University servers, including access to our website and file share drives, will be inaccessible.

Lakehead’s Google-based services, such as Google Drive and Gmail, are likely to become unavailable in the next couple of hours.

As more information becomes available, updates will be shared via our Lakehead Mobile Safety app. You can download the app from your device’s applications’ store.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as TSC works diligently to remedy this situation.