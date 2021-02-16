Chase Dougherty captures Four States PBR Shootout victory with perfect 2-for-2 effort, including 90-point, championship round ride

By Kacie Albert

TEXARKANA, Ark. – As the lone Canadian rider competing at PBR (Professional Bull Riders) events in the United States, Albertan Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta) captured his third consecutive Top-10 finish of the 2021 season Saturday evening, tying for sixth at the Touring Pro Division event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Biever got off to a hot start in Round 1 of the George Orr Classic presents The Four States PBR Shootout, splitting fourth in Round 1 after he covered Little G (Her Lightning/Gray Essary) for 87 points.

Advancing to the championship round, Biever’s hopes of his first win of 2021 came to a quick end, bucked off by Nose Job (Her Lightning/Gray Essary) in a swift 2.85 seconds.

Biever’s 1-for-2 showing earned him 1.5 world points and he is now ranked No. 54 in the world. Seeking his career-first berth to the elite Unleash The Beast, he now trails the Top 30 by 9.17 points.

Backed by a monstrous 90-point ride in the championship round, Chase Dougherty (Canby, Oregon) captured the event victory, collecting a critical 15 world points.

The 22-year-old tied for second in Round 1, riding Last Chance (Sho-Me Rodeo) for an impressive 88 points, before he covered Pendleton (Hurst Pro Rodeo) for an event-best 90 points in the championship round. The 90-point score is the second of Dougherty’s career across all levels of PBR competition.

Dougherty is now on the verge of returning to the elite Unleash The Beast for the first time since he made his premier series debut in October 2020 in Nampa, Idaho. Surging to No. 36 in the world, a ranking he now shares with Joao Henrique Lucas (Bastos, Brazil), Rodrigo Melgar (Santa Rosa, Guatemala), and Aaron Pass (Dallas, Texas), Dougherty is within 11 points of the Top 30 and a position within the elite tour draw.

Clayton Sellars (Fruitland Park, Florida) was second.

The 22-year-old Floridian narrowly advanced to the championship round after tying for 13th in Round 1, riding Home Wrecker (JR Phillips/Clemons) for 84.5 points.

Seizing the opportunity, Sellars climbed the leaderboard when he completed his perfect outing at the Four States Fairground, making the 8 on Slim Jim (Martinez Bucking Bulls, LLC) for 85 points.

He earned 8 world points and is now ranked No. 48 in the world. Sellars trails the Top 30 by 18 points.

As the final rider to be flawless at the Arkansas event, veteran contender Wallace Vieira de Oliveira (Goiania, Brazil) was third, earning 7 world points.

Vieira’s qualified rides were earned aboard Makin’ Moves (Martinez Bucking Bulls) for 85.5 points in Round 1, and Heartless (JR Phillips/Clemons) for 83.5 points in the championship round.

Round 1 winner Keith Hall (Blakely, Georgia) finished fourth, collecting 4 world points.

After topping the opening round of competition with an 88.5-point score on Rabbit Tricks (C Check Bucking Bulls), Hall was bested in the championship round, dispatched by Gold Rush (C Check Bucking Bulls) in a quick 1.57 seconds.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Luis Blanco (Iacanga, Brazil) in fifth.

Blanco’s first Top-5 finish of the 2021 season, which netted him 3 world points, was highlighted by an 88-point score on Tiger (Blake Sharp/Henry Wilson) in Round 1.

The Four States PBR Shootout also featured the much anticipated return of eight-time PBR World Finals qualifier Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas) who made his 2021 season debut following a sixth-month recovery for his fifth reconstructive shoulder surgery in six seasons.

Going 1-for-2, Outlaw tied for 11th alongside Jesse Petri (Palestine, Texas) and Marcus Mast (Middlebury, Indiana).

Recording matching 85-point scores, Outlaw covered Blackout (Jeff Harris), while Petri made the 8 on Chicken George (Rawson Bucking Bulls) and Mast rode The Real McCoy (C Check Bucking Bulls).

The PBR Touring Pro Division returns to action on March 5-6 in Abilene, Texas, at the Taylor County Expo Center.

Be sure to stay tuned to PBRCanada.com and follow the tour on Facebook (PBR Canada), Twitter (@PBRCanada), and Instagram (@PBRCanada) for the latest results and schedule of events.

Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division

George Orr Classic presents the Four States PBR Shootout

The Four States Fairgrounds – Texarkana, Arkansas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Chase Dougherty, 88-90-178-15 Clayton Sellars, 84.5-85-169.5-8 Wallace Vieira de Oliveria, 85.5-83.5-169-7 Keith Hall, 88.5-0-88.5-4 Luis Blanco, 88-0-88-3

6 (tie). Logan Biever, 87-0-87-1.5

Alex Jenks, 87-0-87-1.5

Luciano de Castro, 86.5-0-86.5-0

9 (tie). Cole Skender, 85.5-0-85.5-0

Ryan Prophet, 85.5-0-85.5-0

11 (tie). Jesse Petri, 85-0-85-0

Marcus Mast, 85-0-85-0

Chase Outlaw, 85-0-85-0

Paulo Ferreira, Lima, 84.5-0-84.5-0 Juan Alonzo, 84-0-84-0 Ednei Caminhas, 83.5-0-83.5-0 Leandro Lima, 83-0-83-0 Justin Houston, 80-0-80-0

Thor Hoefer II, 0-0-0.00-0

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0.00-0

Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0.00-0

Eli Byler, 0-0-0.00-0

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0.00-0

Hayden Harris, 0-0-0.00-0

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0.00-0

Caleb Christian, 0-0-0.00-0

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0.00-0

Francisco Morales, 0-0-0.00-0

Francisco Garcia Torres, 0-0-0.00-0

Triston Dean, 0-0-0.00-0

Rubens Barbosa, 0-0-0.00-0

Bradley Brittain, 0-0-0.00-0

Gage Gay, 0-0-0.00-0

Dylan Smith, 0-0-0.00-0

Juan Carlos Contreras, 0-0-0.00-0

Eli Miller, 0-0-0.00-0

Dylan Madsen, 0-0-0.00-0

Dirlei Bonani, 0-0-0.00-0

Paulo Souza Rodriguez, 0-0-0.00-0

Matt Oliver, 0-0-0.00-0

Mason Ward, 0-0-0.00-0

Christian Melgarejo, 0-0-0.00-0

Robson Aragao, 0-0-0.00-0

Tyler Taylor, 0-0-0.00-0

Lane Lasley, 0-0-0.00-0

Esteban Bustamante Salcido, 0-0-0.00-0