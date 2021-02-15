Thunder Bay – NEWS – Shortly after 3:00 pm on February 14, 2021 members of the Rainy River District Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation. Further investigation at the traffic stop lead to grounds to arrest the driver and passenger for possession of a controlled substance.

A search incident to arrest was conducted and officers located and seized evidence of trafficking of controlled substances.

Officers seized

More than 4 grams of Fentanyl;

16 Hydromorphone pills; and

18 Morphine pills.

Dylan PATTISON (27) of Fort Frances was charged with:

2 counts of Possession of a controlled substance – Schedule I for the purpose of Trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

1 count of drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available contrary to the Cannabis Control Act, 2017: and

1 count of drive motor vehicle, failure to display two plates contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

PATTISON is being held for bail.

Riley BIMM (20) of Fort Frances is charged with:

2 counts of Possession of a controlled substance – Schedule I for the purpose of Trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

BIMM will attend Fort Frances Provincial Court on March 15, 2021 to answer to these charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.