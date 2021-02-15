A trading platform is something you can find in any investing company. Bristol House Corporation is not an exclusion from this rule. However, if you thoroughly examine various companies, you can find that they offer various trading terminals. Some of them are great, others are not so good. When you choosing a partner, your first task is to see what kind of platform you will work with when dealing with a particular company.

Why MetaTrader 5?

Bristol House Corporation offers Metatrader 5 trading platform to the clients. This is not an occasional choice. They have made it because MT 5 is one of the best trading terminals that you can currently find on the Internet. Why?

MetaTrader 5 has many advantages as compared to its competitors. They include:

A large number of analysis tools. A very simple and user-friendly interface. Plenty of trading instruments. The ability to add third-party indicators and trading experts. Testing features. Additional graphic tools. Many useful features including news, articles (created by Metaquotes users), and other important functions.

Metatrader 5 charting features

It is not a secret that a chart is a great analysis tool. We can even say that the price is one of the most important tools that allow you to forecast future market fluctuations. MetaTrader 5 offers various types of charts including lines, Japanese candlesticks, and bars. Professional traders use Japanese candlestick analysis to forecast future price fluctuations.

Apart from those features, you can also add horizontal and vertical lines (support and resistance areas), trend lines, and channels (Metatrader 5 offers four types of channels to the traders).

How to place an order with MT 5 by BHC

MT 5, offered by Bristol House Corporation, offers various types of orders. By the way, placing a trade is very simple on this platform. You can choose market and limit orders that allow you to use various trading strategies.

If you want, for example, to buy or sell a trading asset at its current price, the market order is what you need. However, if you want to purchase an asset for a higher or lower price, you can use limit buy and sell orders.

Another great feature that MT 5 offers to Bristol House Corporation traders is that you can use stop-losses and take profits. Stop-loss allows you to manage your risks by closing a trade when it reaches the limit of risk you have previously set. As for the take profit, this order is designed to automatically close an order when the price reaches a level of profit set by you.

Those are not the only advantages of the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. You can add a various number of indicators and graphic tools to your chart. MT 5 contains a preset collection of the most popular indicators including MA, MACD, Stoch oscillator, RSI, ADX, and others. And what is even more important, MT 5 is totally free for all clients of bristolcorp.com website.