Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The winter road networks have benefitted from the cold weather conditions.

All travelers are asked to contact the First Nation they are travelling to for the most up to date information on the winter road status prior to traveling, including whether roads are open for travel as temporary closures do take place on the roads, even when at full load capacity.

There are COVID-19 protocols in place that require prior permission before being allowed in many First Nation communities.

Information is updated as information is provided from the communities. Where new information isn’t received from the community, the report keeps the load capacity listed as per the previous weeks information.

Road Capacity Overview – 31 Winter Road Connected Communities

Communities Under construction: 17

Communities Open to Light: 9

Communities Open to Partial: 3

Communities Open to Full: 2

Corridor One – Western Corridor: Pikangikum, Poplar Hill, North Spirit Lake, Deer Lake, Sandy Lake, Keewaywin

Under Construction: Keewaywin, Deer Lake

Open to Light: Poplar Hill, Sandy Lake, North Spirit Lake

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: Pikangikum (open to fuel/freight deliveries only)

Temporarily Closed: N/A

Corridor Two – Central Corridor: North Caribou Lake, Muskrat Dam, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Cat Lake

Under Construction: Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Cat Lake

Open to Light: N/A

Open to Partial Loads: Muskrat Dam

Open to Full Loads:: North Caribou Lake

Temporarily Closed: N/A

Corridor Three – Middle Corridor: Kingfisher Lake, Wunnumin Lake, Wawakapewin, Kasabonika Lake, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Wapekeka

Under Construction: Wunnumin Lake, Wawakapewin, Kasabonika Lake, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Wapekeka, Kingfisher Lake

Open to Light: N/A

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Temporarily Closed: N/A

Corridor Four – Eastern Corridor: Neskantaga, Nibinamik, Webequie, Eabametoong, Marten Falls

Under Construction: Webequie, Eabametoong, Marten Falls

Open to Light: Neskantaga, Nibinamik (current capacity when road is open)

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Temporarily Closed: Neskantaga, Nibinamik

Corridor Five – Far North Corridors: Moose Cree, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Attawapiskat, Weenusk, Fort Severn

(please note, Moose Cree is not constructing southern road, Wetum Road, this year, however, the community will connect to the Township of Moosonee)

Under Construction: Fort Severn, Weenusk, Attawapiskat

Open to Light: Moose Cree, Fort Albany, Kashechewan

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Temporarily Closed: N/A

Other Winter Road Connected First Nations: Temagami, Animaki Wa Zhing #37, Northwest Angle #33

Under Construction: N/A

Open to Light: Temagami

Open to Partial Loads: Northwest Angle #33, Animaki Wa Zhing #37

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Temporarily Closed: N/A