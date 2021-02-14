TORONTO – SPORTS – The Montreal Canadiens scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
The defeat broke a winning streak of four games for the Leafs.
Brendan Gallagher broke a tie game late in the third period. Gallagher knocked down Jeff Petry’s shot from the right point and scored past sprawling goalie Frederik Andersen with 3:07 remaining for Montreal’s second goal of the period.
“We were like [two different teams this game],” says Gallagher. “Our coaching staff did a really good job of remaining calm and letting us find our game, but the biggest guy in this one was (goalie) Carey Price. He gives you a chance to win every single game, and you can circle this one. We don’t have a shot in the third period if we don’t have him to settle us down.”
Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Price made 21 saves for the Canadiens (9-4-2), who had lost two in a row.
VANCOUVER – SPORTS – Tyler Myers scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks ended a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Myers made it 2-1 at 14:49 when he skated the puck into the Flames zone on the left side, cut through the high slot and shot from the right face-off circle. The defenseman celebrated the goal by punching the air emphatically.
“The emotion, it was just because we got the lead at the end of the game, and it’s been a while,” Myers said. “It just felt really good to get back in the win column. I thought we deserved a better fate in the last couple of games. We stuck with it. It was a huge win for the group.”
WINNIPEG – SPORTS – Brady Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal with nine seconds remaining, and the Ottawa Senators ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
Tkachuk deflected a shot by Mike Reilly after a giveaway by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
“We want to get two points every night,” Tkachuk said. “We don’t want to play for one and we don’t want to play for overtime. We want to play to win, and I think that’s what our group does. … We’re getting sick and tired of losing. It’s definitely a nice feeling to get a win under our belt.”
