TORONTO – SPORTS – The Montreal Canadiens scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The defeat broke a winning streak of four games for the Leafs.

Brendan Gallagher broke a tie game late in the third period. Gallagher knocked down Jeff Petry’s shot from the right point and scored past sprawling goalie Frederik Andersen with 3:07 remaining for Montreal’s second goal of the period.