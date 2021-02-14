SCHREIBER – NEWS – A motor vehicle collision has claimed the life of Schreiber Mayor Dave Hamilton.

On Saturday February 13, 2021 approximately 07:21 pm, officers of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a pickup truck and Tractor Trailer unit (TTU) on Highway 17, approximately 30km west of Marathon near the Little Pic River Bridge.

Officers arrived on scene to find a blue TTU in the eastbound ditch and a grey GMC pickup truck approximately 150mts west in the westbound lane against the guard rails.

The only occupant of the pickup truck, 69-year-old David HAMILTON of Schreiber, ON was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the TTU were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries and later released.

Highway 17 was closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon for approximately 14 hours while OPP Technical Traffic Control Investigators (TTCI) conduct their investigation. The investigation is ongoing at this time with possible charges pending in this incident.

The Marathon Fire Department (MFD), Anishinabek Police Service (APS), Marathon and Terrace Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the call to assist. OPP and Schreiber Fire responded. The highway was closed for the OPP investigation.

Schreiber Council states in an online post: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mayor Dave Hamilton. On behalf of Council and municipal staff, we would like to express our sincere condolences to Dave’s wife Shirley and family. Dave was dedicated to serving the residents of Schreiber with a tenure of 6 years as Councillor and 2 years as Mayor.”

The news has left the community and family in deep shock. Mayor Hamilton was a very respected and loved resident of Schreiber. He won election to the position of Mayor with 71 per cent of the vote.