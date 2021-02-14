110 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past Six Days

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There have been a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District over the past week. For February 14, 2021 the Health Unit reports there are 13 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the district.

There are currently 152 active cases reported. 4 cases have been resolved.

There are two more people hospitalized.

All thirteen of the new cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Ten Cases from close contact, on from no known exposure and two are pending.

OVERVIEW OF THE WEEK

There has been 110 cases of the virus report over the last six days. We have, at present three active outbreaks; Thunder Bay District Jail, Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, and Chartwell Hilldale Retirement Residence.

There are cases of the virus in several schools, including Westgate Collegiate, and McKellar Park Central Public School.

Ontario Reports 42 Deaths

Ontario has reported that 42 more people have died as a result of COVID-19. There have now been 6.693 deaths in Ontario from COVID-19.

Across the province there are 981 new cases of the virus reported.

The hot spots include Peel Region with 209 new cases reported on Sunday. York Region is reporting 171. Toronto reported 122 new infections of the virus.