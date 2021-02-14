BANFF, ALBERTA – NEWS – A Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook the Banff Alberta on Saturday night just after 6:30 PM MST.

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in the #Banff region at 6:33 pm lasted a few seconds. No reports of damage locally. — Banff Town (@Banff_Town) February 14, 2021

Banff Fire Chief Silvio Adamo reports there was no reported damage.

The earthquake was felt to the east in Canmore a community just outside the gates of Banff National Park.

The United States Geological Survey is reporting that the earthquake epicentre five kilometres north of Banff and 17.3 kilometres deep.

Banff is a very popular tourist destination located 100 kilometres west of Calgary Alberta, and in Banff National Park.