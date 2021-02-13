Westgate Collegiate Has Third COVID-19 Case

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has advised parents of students at Westgate Collegiate that the has been a third instance of COVID-19 at the school.

Although this is the third case reported at the secondary school, it is not being called an outbreak.

“At this time, there is still no evidence that the virus has spread in the school setting,” states the Lakehead Board of Education in a release put out on Saturday.

There are currently three outbreaks declared by TBDHU:

Thunder Bay District Jail at 285 MacDougall St, Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Correctional Centre 2351 Hwy 61, Thunder Bay

Chartwell Hilldale Retirement Residence 309 Hilldale Rd, Thunder Bay

The number of cases over the past three days reported by the Health Unit are at 79 cases.