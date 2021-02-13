Micheal Shawn Anderson and Cheyanne Maglove Also Face Charges

NIPIGON – On 11 February 2021 at 3:45 pm EST, officers with the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped an eastbound vehicle for speeding.

The driver, Matthew Kwasi Asare-Boah, was found to be in violation of his release conditions. Those release condition violations are apparently a result of an arrest in Thunder Bay on January 28, 2021 when Asare-Boah was arrested on Simpson Street.

A search incident to the arrest of the driver located a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and cash.

The driver Matthew Kwasi Asare-Boah 32 years old of North York, Ontario is charged with the following offences:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl);

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine);

One count of Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000; and,

Two counts of Failure to comply with release order.

Matthew Kwasi ASARE-BOAH in the January 28, 2021 arrest, charged by Thunder Bay Police with:

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Carrying a Concealed Weapon

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

ASARE-BOAH appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Friday, January 29, 2021 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. He now faces the additional charges laid by the OPP.

Also facing charges is Micheal Shawn Anderson 47 years old of Brantford, Ontario is charged with the following offences:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl);

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine);

and;

Cheyanne Maglove 23 years old of North Bay, Ontario is charged with the following offences:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl);

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine);

One count of Failure to comply with release order.

All three have been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing. All suspects and persons charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.