Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The Arctic Blast continues. There are weather warnings or alerts out for all of Western and Northern Ontario this morning. Environment Canada forecasts that the extremely cold wind chill values near minus 40 continue this morning and are expected tonight into Sunday morning. The extreme cold will likely continue into early next week when temperatures start to moderate slightly.

Remember if it feels cold to you, it is equally cold for dogs, cats, and livestock.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Snow Squall Warning

There is also a snow squall watch in effect for Marathon – Schreiber along the northshore of Lake Superior. The weather service says that local snow squalls are possible into Sunday morning.

Localized snow squalls may develop over Lake Superior and slowly move eastwards Sunday night. Snow accumulations of 10 to 15 cm may occur along Highway 17 between Marathon and White Lake Provincial Park. Travel could potentially be difficult due to accumulating snow and poor visibilities on Highway 17 between Marathon and White Lake Provincial Park.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -28 this morning in Thunder Bay, the Wind Chill is at -39. For Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries later this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High -19. The wind chill will feel like -39 this morning and -26 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect a few clouds with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -32. Wind chill will make it feel like -29 this evening and -41 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

The Extreme Cold continues. It is -26 this morning in Geraldton. The forecast is calling for snow flurries with amount of 2 to 4 centimetres expected. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. It won’t be warming up all that much for Saturday, the high, if you can call it that will be -21. Wind chill is at -38 this morning and -25 this afternoon.

Tonight, more snow flurries in the forecast with local amounts of 5 centimetres expected. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The overnight low -28. Wind chill -27 this evening and -36 overnight.

Pickle Lake Weather Outlook

-29 with wind chill at -40 is the day starter for Pickle Lake. Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The daytime high -24. Wind chill -42 this morning and -32 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -33. Wind chill -34 this evening and -42 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -33 in Kenora this morning with the wind chill at -39. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High -23. Wind chill -39 this morning and -28 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect a few clouds with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low -37. Wind chill -30 this evening and -42 overnight.