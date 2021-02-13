KENORA – The Northwestern Health Unit reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

This total is double the largest single day total report of new cases of the virus which was 20 cases reported back on January 9, 2021.

The vast majority of the new cases reported, 38 of the 40 cases are in the Kenora/Lake of the Woods region. There was one case reported in Sioux Lookout and another in the Dryden/Red Lake reporting zone.

It will be Tuesday before the next report is issued. The Health Unit is not reporting on Monday, Family Day.