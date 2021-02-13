Total New Cases Climbing as Lockdown Scheduled to End

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases of the COVID-19 virus is 143. There were ten cases resolved in the past 24 hours.

28 Cases from Close Contact

1 Case no known cause

2 Cases are Pending

28 of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Two are in First Nation communities, and two are in district communities.

One person who has been released from the hospital.