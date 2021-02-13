Thunder Bay – NEWS – Weather conditions along Highway 11 have resulted in a closure due to a vehicle fire. The highway has been closed between Longlac and Hearst.
There is a two-hundred kilometre section of the highway impacted.
The Ontario Provincial Police reported the collision on Saturday at 8:30 am EST.
UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy11 between #Nipigon and #Hearst – Highway remains closed for investigation following collision. ^jt
— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) February 13, 2021
The Schreiber Fire Department has set no estimated time for the highway to re-open.
Developing…