Collision Closes Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Highway closure

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Weather conditions along Highway 11 have resulted in a closure due to a vehicle fire. The highway has been closed between Longlac and Hearst.

There is a two-hundred kilometre section of the highway impacted.

The Ontario Provincial Police reported the collision on Saturday at 8:30 am EST.

The Schreiber Fire Department has set no estimated time for the highway to re-open.

Developing…

