Thunder Bay – NEWS – Weather conditions along Highway 11 have resulted in a closure due to a vehicle fire. The highway has been closed between Longlac and Hearst.

There is a two-hundred kilometre section of the highway impacted.

The Ontario Provincial Police reported the collision on Saturday at 8:30 am EST.

UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy11 between #Nipigon and #Hearst – Highway remains closed for investigation following collision. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) February 13, 2021

The Schreiber Fire Department has set no estimated time for the highway to re-open.

Developing…