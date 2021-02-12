Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski is asking constituents to share their ideas and input on the federal budget.

In this interesting discussion, Powlowski shares how he sees the task of putting the federal budget together and how the process works.

Feedback provided from municipalities, social agencies, post-secondary institutes, Indigenous organizations, the business community and others helps set the agenda. This gives the government an opportunity to hear the very real challenges facing our communities and how the government can ensure a robust recovery. The chance to hear from a variety of groups is valuable as we continue to work together to create solutions that ensure a stronger, economically viable Northwestern Ontario. Some of the key items brought forward include: Direct support and increased flexibility for municipalities especially for infrastructure projects;

programs to address equity gaps such as school food program, universal basic income, immigration programs and connectivity;

supports for business with special consideration for small businesses, highly affected industries, women entrepreneurs and Indigenous owned business;

focus on collaboration and regional economic development with Indigenous partners; and

continued investments in post-secondary institutes, research and innovation.