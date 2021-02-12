Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in identifying suspects connected to a recent robbery.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store at 1325 Arthur Street East just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a male had entered the store, approached the clerk, claimed to be in possession of a firearm and made demands for cash and store merchandise.

The male suspect then walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise and was last seen heading toward Franklin Street on foot. The male suspect was accompanied by a female at the time of the robbery and they appeared to leave the store together.

The female was described as being about six-feet tall with a thin build. She wore a mask with a dark jacket, and tight black pants with a grey stripe. The male suspect was described as being about 5’9” tall with a thin build. He wore a dark jacket, a black toque, and a mask. The male also wore yellow reflective safety pants.

Members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now investigating this incident. As a result of continued investigation, police have obtained surveillance footage showing the suspects at the time of the robbery.

Portions of that footage are now being shared with the public in hopes someone will be able to assist investigators identify the suspects involved.

If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect involved, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.