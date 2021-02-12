KENORA – Our weekly discussion on the issues of the week and days with Kenora MP Eric Melillo.

Melillo will be in Ottawa next week, doing duty physically in the House of Commons.

The MP is taking the issues faced by businesses across Western and Northern Ontario into parliament. He states that many people are frustrated by the lack of information allowing them to plan.

For seasonal tourism business in the region, many Melillo says are looking for information now so they can either stand down or prepare for the upcoming season.