VANCOUVER – Sports – Jacob Markstrom stopped 33 shots backstopping the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. This opens a four-game mini-series between the Flames and Canucks.

This was Markstrom’s first game in Vancouver since signing a six-year contract with the Flames on October 9, 2020 after playing seven seasons with the Canucks.

Markstrom won the first two times he was in the net for the Flames with a 3-0 shutout win on January 16 and a 5-2 win on January 18, each in Calgary.

“Before tonight, this is the only building I hadn’t been in the visitor room,” Markstrom said. “It’s weird to land and take the bus, staying at a hotel when it’s been home for so long. But it was nice for us to get a win, and it’s an important one.”

Oilers Shut Out Canadiens

MONTREAL – SPORTS – Mike Smith made 38 saves in his 40th NHL shutout leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.