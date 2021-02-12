There is an End in Sight for the Extreme Cold
Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a slight break in Western Ontario as Thunder Bay, Nipigon, and all along the North Shore of Lake Superior there are no weather alerts or warnings.
There is light snow falling this morning in Thunder Bay and it is -24°C with the wind chill at -33°C. There is still warnings in effect. The cold spot in the province is -43.1 °C or -45.6 °F recorded at the Muskrat Dam Airport.
School Bus Cancellations
Please be advised that the following buses are cancelled today due to continued extreme cold weather throughout northwestern Ontario. Schools remain open.
Kenora – All buses cancelled
Red Lake/Ear Falls – All buses cancelled
Dryden/Vermilion Bay – All buses cancelled
Sioux Lookout – All buses cancelled
Ignace – All buses cancelled
Pickle Lake – All buses cancelled
Upsala – Bus UP82 cancelled, UP83 will run
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Fort Severn
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
- Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
- Webequie
Thunder Bay Weather Outlook
The Weather Alert has ended for Thunder Bay – There are a few snow flurries falling this morning they are forecast to be ending early this afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds are calm but will be up to 15 km/h. -19°C is the forecast high for Friday. Wind chill will make if feel more like -33°C this morning and -26°C this afternoon.
Tonight, expect clear skies. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low of -30°C overnight. Wind chill -28°C this evening and -39°C overnight.
Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook
The temperature is -28°C and the windchill is at -36°C to start the day in Greenstone. Snow flurries are in the forecast. Winds will become northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High for Friday will be -22°C. The wind chill -41°C this morning and -31°C this afternoon.
Tonight, expect mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low of -32°C overnight. Wind chill -32°C this evening and -42°C overnight.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods
To start the morning in Kenora it is -33°C with the wind chill making it feel more like -36°C. The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning then sunny skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. High for the day will be -25°C. Wind chill -42°C this morning and -30°C this afternoon.
Tonight, will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -34°C. Wind chill -31°C this evening and -40°C overnight.
Neskanataga Weather Outlook
It is -38°C in Neskantaga this morning with the wind chill making it feel like -45°C. Skies are cloudy early this morning then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High -23°C. Wind chill -50°C this morning and -28°C this afternoon.
Tonight, we are calling for partly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -40°C. Wind chill -33°C this evening and -50°C overnight.