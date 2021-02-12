There is an End in Sight for the Extreme Cold

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a slight break in Western Ontario as Thunder Bay, Nipigon, and all along the North Shore of Lake Superior there are no weather alerts or warnings.

There is light snow falling this morning in Thunder Bay and it is -24° C with the wind chill at -33° C . There is still warnings in effect. The cold spot in the province is -43.1 ° C or -45.6 ° F recorded at the Muskrat Dam Airport.

School Bus Cancellations

Please be advised that the following buses are cancelled today due to continued extreme cold weather throughout northwestern Ontario. Schools remain open.

Kenora – All buses cancelled

Red Lake/Ear Falls – All buses cancelled

Dryden/Vermilion Bay – All buses cancelled

Sioux Lookout – All buses cancelled

Ignace – All buses cancelled

Pickle Lake – All buses cancelled

Upsala – Bus UP82 cancelled, UP83 will run

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

The Weather Alert has ended for Thunder Bay – There are a few snow flurries falling this morning they are forecast to be ending early this afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds are calm but will be up to 15 km/h. -19° C is the forecast high for Friday. Wind chill will make if feel more like -33° C this morning and -26° C this afternoon.

Tonight, expect clear skies. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low of -30° C overnight. Wind chill -28° C this evening and -39° C overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

The temperature is -28° C and the windchill is at -36° C to start the day in Greenstone. Snow flurries are in the forecast. Winds will become northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High for Friday will be -22° C . The wind chill -41° C this morning and -31° C this afternoon.

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low of -32° C overnight. Wind chill -32° C this evening and -42° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

To start the morning in Kenora it is -33° C with the wind chill making it feel more like -36° C . The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning then sunny skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. High for the day will be -25° C . Wind chill -42° C this morning and -30° C this afternoon.

Tonight, will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -34° C . Wind chill -31° C this evening and -40° C overnight.

Neskanataga Weather Outlook

It is -38° C in Neskantaga this morning with the wind chill making it feel like -45° C . Skies are cloudy early this morning then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High -23° C . Wind chill -50° C this morning and -28° C this afternoon.