Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported 26 (twenty-six) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases are now at 121. 11 cases were resolved.

Case Breakdown

1 Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak

2 Chartwell Hilldale outbreak

18 Close contact

1 No known exposure

1 Travel outside of Northwestern Ontario

3 Pending

Ontario Reports Increased Case Numbers

Ontario is reporting that 18 more people have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Ontario is 6,632.

Health officials report 1,076 new cases on Friday, an increase from the 945 cases the day before.

Toronto reported 361 new cases, followed by Peel Region with 210, and York Region with 122.

The TBDHU reports that on Family Day, Monday there will be no reports.