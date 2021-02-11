RED LAKE – On February 10, 2021, officers from the Red Lake detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of officers from Red Lake detachment and crime unit as well as officers from the Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Kenora CSCU conducted an investigation into drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation a Red Lake man faces charges. A quantity of cocaine, Canadian currency and evidence of trafficking was also seized as a result of the investigation.

Michael Desmeules, 64, of Red Lake, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

He was released by way of an Undertaking to answer to the charges in Red Lake court on March 18, 2021.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.