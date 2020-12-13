Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 5 (five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of active cases in the district is now .

Two of the cases are at the Southbridge Roseview care facility. There are, as of today, 26 active resident cases and 22 active staff cases. The staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home. Roseview also is reporting that another resident has died from COVID-19.

This brings the total at Southbridge Roseview to eight, and the total deaths in the district from COVID-19 to nine.

Of the five new cases, all are in the Thunder Bay Area, and two are from close contact and one is pending.

All of the confirmed cases today are self-isolating.